Chargers were only other team to place waiver claim on huge name
The Los Angeles Chargers are preparing for a must-win matchup with the New England Patriots on Saturday. A win would put the Chargers in the postseason in Jim Harbaugh's first season with the franchise. The Chargers have a great chance to do that if their offense can find a rhythm like they did in last week's win over the Denver Broncos.
The offense has had moments where they have underperformed this season. While quarterback Justin Herbert may take the blame himself with the media, he is the furthest thing from a problem for this unit. Actually, the biggest need for improvement for this team has been at wide receiver. A situation the franchise tried to fix by placing a claim on recently cut receiver Diontae Johnson.
However, it seems that the Houston Texans were the team ahead of the Chargers on the waiver wire. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Chargers put in a claim for Johnson but were unsuccessful with the Texans being in front of them.
Johnson's addition to the Chargers may not have been an earth-shaking move. However, he would have brought depth to a position where the Chargers desperately needed it. However, it will be up to Ladd McConkey and Queintin Johnston to carry the load as the team makes a postseason run.
