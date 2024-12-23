Jim Harbaugh-Justin Herbert Chargers should scare wild card opponents
The will to win was on full display for the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night. Many were down on the Chargers, given that they dropped their previous two games and were in danger of slipping down the AFC seeding. With the red-hot rival Denver Broncos coming into town, the Chargers needed to pull off a victory at home in order to keep their playoff hopes high.
It didn't start out well, as the Chargers found themselves in a 21-13 deficit heading into halftime. They didn't stay down and quit, that's now how Jim Harbaugh runs his ship. The Chargers picked themselves up and played complementary football, the same way they did earlier in the season. Justin Herbert put the offense on his shoulders, as they tacked on three touchdowns in the second half to complete the miraculous comeback.
If Harbaugh and Herbert are clicking, they look unstoppable. This was a message to the rest of the NFL and Bleacher Report took notice, saying that, "Harbaugh-Herbert Are Combo No One Wants to Face in Wild Card Round."
"Harbaugh's fingerprints are all over this team already. But after the Chargers beat the rival Broncos in a matchup with major wild-card implications, it's clear it's the combination of quarterback and coach that makes the Bolts a nightmare matchup as the AFC's (likely) sixth seed."
The 284 yards and two touchdown passes on the night for Herbert showed the killer mentality rooted deep inside of the Chargers' star quarterback. Just look at the throw he made on this touchdown to Derius Davis.
A win like this could propel the Chargers into a dangerous team as the playoff near.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Should Chargers take risky gamble on recently cut former Pro Bowl WR?
Adam Schefter floats Chargers as landing spot for recently released WR
Chargers LB Daiyan Henley’s Pro Bowl campaign promoted by unexpected name
Former NFL OL defends Chargers players for key miscue vs. Broncos
Chargers mastermind coach was architect of historic fair catch kick
Chargers' Ladd McConkey put name in record books next to Odell Beckham Jr.