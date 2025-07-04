Analyst says Chargers rookie has 'Potential to be more exciting than Travis Hunter'
The Los Angeles Chargers went into the 2025 NFL draft with a pressing need at wide receiver. Surprisingly enough, they didn't add a wideout with their first pick, instead going with North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton.
In Round 2, they decided to go for a receiver, taking Tre Harris from Ole Miss at No. 55 overall. Harris gives them a big target on the outside at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds. If he can develop into a trusted weapon for Justin Herbert, he could prove to be the perfect complement across from Ladd McConkey.
We'll have to wait to see if he can fight his way into the starting lineup, and if he does, Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski thinks he can be one of the most exciting rookies in the league. In fact, he sees enough potential in Harris to name him among six players who could be more exciting than 2024 Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter in Year 1.
Sobleski praises his ability to pull off big plays, while saying his talent and the Chargers' need is a perfect match.
"Tre Harris was on a tear last season before suffering a lower-body injury. In eight appearances for Ole Miss, he still caught 60 passes for 1,030 yards, including four contests with 130 or more yards. He has the physique and style of play to emerge as the Chargers' X-receiver. He's big and physical enough to consistently win matchups."
Sobleski added that Harris and Herbert got on the same page rather quickly, which will be key for him as he looks to make a mark during his rookie season.
That said, Los Angeles doesn't need him to be more exciting than Hunter to feel good about their pick. Still, if that happened, they wouldn't complain at all.
