Ranking AFC West WR groups: How do Chargers stack up against rivals?

The Los Angeles Chargers won 11 games last season with quarterback Justin Herbert leading the way. In his first season working with head coach Jim Harbaugh, Herbert had 3,870 yards with 23 touchdown passes against just three interceptions.
Herbert did all this without a true No. 1 wide receiver. While rookie Ladd McConkey stepped up and gave them more than 1,000 yards, they still lacked that one player who defenses couldn't stop in the passing game.
Because of this, the Chargers' receiving corps has been under the microscope. They're often called one of the worst receiving corps in the NFL, but how do they stack up against their AFC West rivals? Let's dive in and find that answer.
No. 4: Las Vegas Raiders: Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, Dont'e Thornton, Jack Bech
Pro Football Focus ranked the Las Vegas Raiders slightly ahead of the Chargers in their WR group rankings, but it's hard to see why. Jakobi Meyers is a good wide receiver, but the rest of the group leaves a lot to be desired. They will continue to lean heavily on tight end Brock Bowers, which helps their passing attack tremendously, but their receivers are still an issue.
No. 3 : Los Angeles Chargers: Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnson, Mike Williams, Tre Harris
Las Vegas and Los Angeles should be ranked closely. McConkey has more upside than Meyers, but the real edge for the Chargers, however, is their depth. Quentin Johnston hasn't lived up to his draft status, but still had 711 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024 compared to 539 for Tre Tucker (the Raiders' No. 2 WR).
Mike Williams might have struggled with the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024, but he had 895 yards and four touchdowns in 2022 with the Chargers before his injury-plagued campaign in 2023. He could be better now that he's back with Herbert, but could also be relegated to the WR4 role if rookie Tre Harris pans out.
No. 2: Denver Broncos: Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr., Devaughn Vele
The Denver Broncos are another team that's top-heavy with Courtland Sutton carrying the unit. Still, the presence of Marvin Mims, who had 503 yards and six touchdowns in his sophomore campaign, gives them the nod over the Chargers. Not by much though.
No. 1: Kansas City Chiefs: Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jalen Royals
The Kansas City Chiefs might not have a prototypical No. 1 wide receiver, but their depth is untouched in the AFC West. Rashee Rice played in just four games in 2024, but he proved during his rookie campaign that he can be a force. Xavier Worthy was their top wideout with 638 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie, but he could be even more dangerous with a full year under his belt.
They also have Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, who played in just two games due to injury, and JuJu Smith-Schuster, who has had several big moments for them. Throw in rookie Jalen Royals, and Patrick Mahomes will have plenty of options.
