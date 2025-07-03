Chargers' Ladd McConkey gives back to San Diego area with football camp
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey is giving back just before his sophomore NFL season.
Ahead of training camp this month and the first preseason game at the end of July, McConkey hosted a youth football camp at Oceanside High School.
There, McConkey worked with attendees and made a point in an interview to stress giving back to the next generation and how much these types of camps did and would have had an impact on his own development and love for the game.
“You know the team being from San Diego, just coming back. You know getting the fans more involved and bringing us all together I think it’s going to be huge,” McConkey told Bri Savant of Fox 5 San Diego.
The Chargers being in and around the San Diego area this offseason has been a hot topic, as head coach Jim Harbaugh elected to hold two training camp practices at the University of San Diego’s Torero Stadium, the locale of Harbaugh’s first head-coaching gig.
Now it’s McConkey giving back to the local area, too, while incorporating San Diego into the Chargers’ summer plans.
