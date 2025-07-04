Chargers urged to get creative with Jets’ versatile cut candidate
The Los Angeles Chargers haven’t made splash moves this offseason, but that doesn’t mean Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz won’t eyeball creative additions if the time is right.
Might the Chargers do so around cut time while looking at the New York Jets?
Let Last Word On Sports’ David Latham tell it, that’s one thing to keep in mind this summer, as the Jets could look to part ways with 2024 third-round pick Malachi Corley.
Latham even writes that Harbaugh and Co. might find this interesting as a gadget-type addition:
“Malachi Corley may not be the most well-rounded player at his position, but the Jets receiver has promise as a gadget player. Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman could use Corley as a scheme-specific player and pseudo running back with a handful of designated touches per game. This speed element should complement what should be a ferocious downhill rushing attack led by Najee Harris and first-round pick Omarion Hampton.”
This seemingly random connection, if nothing else, is a good example of a smaller gamble the Chargers could indeed take.
Specifically to Corley the player, the Chargers probably wouldn’t hold it against him too much that he didn’t produce upon arrival over nine appearances, given the team he suited up for as a rookie.
In terms of adding gadget weapons, though, the Chargers are more likely to stick with their own guys. Rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden could be a surprise contributor, while undrafted running back Rahein Sanders feels like a 53 candidate already. They have two rookie wideouts to break into the rotation, too, with Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith.
