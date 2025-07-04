Chargers’ embattled free agent remains available for teams like Saints
Los Angeles Chargers free agent Asante Samuel Jr. continues to sit on the open market awaiting his next team.
Samuel had a messy exit with the Chargers last season, mysteriously going on injured reserve after a bye week, and head coach Jim Harbaugh ducking questions for medical reasons.
After the season and before free agency, Samuel himself finally revealed the injury saga.
RELATED: Chargers WR already on the chopping block before training camp even begins
Since, Samuel has had a muted free-agent market, recording a meeting with the New Orleans Saints.
Ross Jackson of Louisianasports.net still advises that fans watch out for that pairing:
“He has a chance to reunite with Saints defensive coordinator Brandon Staley in New Orleans, who drafted the cornerback in 2021 during his head coaching tenure with the Los Angeles Chargers. However, other teams like the Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers and more could also be in on the action.”
RELATED: Chargers fans may never forgive Keenan Allen if he does this
A friendly fit like that still makes a lot of sense for Samuel. The chances of it go up dramatically if he remains on the market into training camp and the preseason, once teams get to looking for help after injuries and competition fallout.
As for the Chargers, they elected to forge ahead with the Tarheeb Still-Cam Hart duo as the centerpiece, adding Donte Jackson in free agency, not even using one of their nine draft picks on the position this year.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers reunited with the wrong player and it's painfully obvious
Chargers players we can't wait to see in Pro Football Hall of Fame Game
Predicting Los Angeles Chargers first-time Pro Bowlers in 2025
Jim Harbaugh's seriousness about helping Justin Herbert questioned
Chargers' hyped rookie already in danger of losing his NFL opportunity