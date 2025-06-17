Chargers LB wins hilarious 'best yapper' award from social media team

Charger Report

Tyler Reed

Los Angeles Chargers linebackers Daiyan Henley and Junior Colson during offseason workouts at The Bolt.
Los Angeles Chargers linebackers Daiyan Henley and Junior Colson during offseason workouts at The Bolt. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers are hoping to build off the impressive 2024 season the team had under their first-year head coach Jim Harbaugh.

A postseason berth has this team and its fanbase ready to take the next step in becoming a top team in the NFL.

This offseason has already seemed to shift the culture more, as the team is now more comfortable with Harbaugh heading into his second season leading the franchise.

Recently, Harbaugh made headlines with the new patches added to the players' practice uniforms in a move to help players realize the accomplishments made in their careers.

The Chargers, social team on the other hand, is giving out hilarious awards, including one called the 'best yapper'. An award won by linebacker Daiyan Henley.

Henley showed off his new award to the media. The social team gave him his 'best yapper' certificate, which looks like an award given to a kindergartner.

Henley told the media that he loves to "yap" on the field, but he is also playing the game he loves at the same time.

The optimism surrounding this team this offseason is at an all-time high. Vibes continue to get stronger by the day, and the fanbase should be really excited about what they can do in 2025.

Daiyan Henle
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley wears a Guardian helmet cap during organized team activities at The Bolt. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

