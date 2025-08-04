5 eligible Chargers worthy of increased discussion for Hall of Fame enshrinement
The Los Angeles Chargers were just that in 1960, when they were one of the original eight teams in the brand spanking new American Football League. The team moved to San Diego the following year and remained their home until 2017 when they returned to the City of Angels.
With the addition of tight end Antonio Gates over the weekend, the Chargers have 12 primary members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Nine of those are players—seven on the offensive side of the ball.
In 2026, former Chargers’ quarterback Philip Rivers, the franchise’s all-time leader in passing yards and touchdown tosses, is first-time eligible. Ironically, so is one-time Bolts’ signal-caller. He obviously spent the majority of his career with the New Orleans Saints, but it would be interesting if both happened to be elected in their first year of eligibility.
Below are five Chargers’ stars who have been Hall of Fame eligible for years, and deserve a little more consideration for that honor.
5 Chargers who should be in more Pro Football Hall of Fame discussions
5. QB John Hadl
He spent the first 11 years of his pro career with the Bolts. John Hadl became a journeyman quarterback in his latter years. During his days with the Chargers, he threw for 26,938 yards and 201 touchdowns (albeit with 211 interceptions). He finished up playing for the Rams, Packers, and Houston Oilers—earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors with the Rams in 1973.
Hadl finished his career with 33,503 yards and 244 scores through the air, and was named to five AFL All-Star games with the Bolts. Lance Alworth and Sid Gillman spoke highly of the savvy pro.
4. G Walt Sweeney
His days with the Chargers date back to the team’s debut season in 1960, when the club was in Los Angeles. Guard Walt Sweeney suited up for 11 seasons with the club and ended his career with a two-year stint in Washington.
Sweeney was an outstanding guard who was named to a total of nine Pro Bowls and earned All-Pro honors twice. He missed only one game in 13 seasons, and that came in his final year in the league. Sweeney was the second overall pick in the 1963 AFL draft, and an eighth-round selection by the Cleveland Browns in the 1963 NFL draft.
3. DE Leslie O’Neal
The eighth overall pick in the 1986 NFL draft enjoyed quite the debut campaign. Oklahoma State defensive end Leslie O’Neal played and started in the team’s first 13 games. He earned NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors with 12.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two interceptions (1 TD), and a pair of fumble recoveries.
O’Neal would miss the final three games, all of 1987, and then played in only nine contests in '88. Still, the six-time Pro Bowler (all with the Bolts) wound being a 13-year NFL veteran with three clubs, with 105.5 of his 132.5 sacks coming with the Chargers.
2. WR Wes Chandler
His 11-year NFL career with the Saints, Chargers, and 49ers reads 559 catches for 8,966 yards and 56 TDs. Wideout Wes Chandler began his career in New Orleans in 1978, and was dealt to the Chargers during the 1981 season.
He came into his own in San Diego, earning three of his four Pro Bowl invitations with the club, and First Team All-Pro honors in 1982. During that latter strike-shortened season, Chandler caught 49 passes for 1,032 yards and nine scores in eight games. In his six-plus years with the Bolts, he totaled 373 for 6,132 yards and 41 touchdown grabs.
1. S Rodney Harrison
He was a fifth-round pick in 1994 by the San Diego Chargers and after nine seasons with the franchise, he was released. The New England Patriots quickly grabbed hard-hitting and opportunistic safety Rodney Harrison, who during his 15-year career earned two Pro Bowl invitations and a First Team All-Pro nod with the Chargers, and was named First Team All-Pro in his first season with the Pats in 2003.
In 186 regular-season games, Harrison picked off 34 passes (2 TDs) and 30.5 sacks. He also totaled seven postseason interceptions (1 TD) during his Patriots’ days.
