Fantasy expert labels second-year Chargers WR as potential breakout candidate
Throughout the offseason, there were calls for the Los Angeles Chargers to add more talent to their wide receiver corps, but they never showed much urgency.
Instead of targeting a big name in free agency, they decided to bring back Mike Williams. Then in the NFL draft, they went with North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton in Round 1 before deciding to go with a receiver in Round 2.
That's where they landed Tre Harris from Ole Miss, who could turn out to be a solid option on the outside. They also have to feel confident in their ability to find pass-catchers in Round 2 following the success they had with Ladd McConkey in 2024.
As a rookie, McConkey led the team with 82 receptions for 1,149 yards with seven touchdowns. His presence gave them a go-to receiver and kept them from reaching in free agency or the draft.
It's not just the Chargers who believe in him either. ESPN's Field Yates named McConkey a breakout candidate for fantasy football this season.
"McConkey finished top 20 in receptions and receiving yards as a rookie, so it can reasonably be argued that he broke out in 2024. But it's his final seven games last season that have me most enthused. After posting just one game over 80 receiving yards in his first nine outings, McConkey reached at least 80 in six of his final seven games, catching at least five passes in all of them and hauling in three 40-plus-yard grabs (compared to just one in his first nine games). He's the clear top receiving option with an excellent quarterback, and his role and usage should soar even further this season, giving him top-10 receiver upside." — Yates, ESPN
Justin Herbert showed plenty of confidence in McConkey last season, and now that they have a full year of experience together, there's no reason to think they won't be even better in 2025.
