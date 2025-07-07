Chargers 2025 training camp position preview: Justin Herbert and the quarterbacks
The Los Angeles Chargers, headed up by top-five passer Justin Herbert, have one of the steadiest quarterback depth charts in the NFL.
But it wasn’t always this way, recently, even with Herbert topping the chart. Roughly one year ago, new Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz and head coach Jim Harbaugh made a trade before the 2024 season to dramatically improve the depth behind Herbert.
This offseason, the Chargers added two more names of note to the chart behind Herbert, too.
Chargers QB Depth Chart
- Justin Herbert
- Taylor Heinicke
- Trey Lance
- DJ Uiagalelei
It’s all about Herbert. He had “down” numbers last year in Harbaugh’s run-first offense, completing 65.9 percent of his passes with 3,870 yards and 23 touchdowns against three interceptions. The team has upgraded his cast of weapons and this is one of the few years he’s enjoyed consistency year-to-year with his coaching staff, so expecting a leap is reasonable.
Storyline to Watch: Does Harbaugh keep three?
Lance vs. Uiagalelei is the main battle here, as Heinicke won’t be knocked out of his spot. Does Harbaugh roster three to keep Lance as a versatile gadget-type player? Or do they at least attempt to stash the undrafted Uiagalelei on the practice squad? Herbert usually powers through injury and Heinicke was good enough that the team traded for him a year ago, so the third name needs to present something extra beyond possible long-term development.
Chargers QB Notes
Weird fun facts about the back end of the depth chart:
- Trey Lance is a former No. 3 pick currently “claimed” on the CFL negotiation list, which speaks to how important this summer in the NFL is for him.
- There were post-draft rumblings about DJ Uiagalelei changing positions to tight end, but we’ve yet to see any traction on that.
Predictions
Look for the Chargers to keep the top two names and stash one of the bottom two on the practice squad. Herbert should enjoy a leap in stats output not just because of the roster upgrades, but year-over-year coaching consistency. Don’t sleep on him as a runner, either, as that part of his game really started to blossom last year.
