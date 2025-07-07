Chargers praised for boasting one of NFL's top five improved position groups
Jim Harbaugh has a method to his madness. The Los Angeles Chargers head coach has had plenty of success both in the NFL and NCAA, and he's found that success by building a run-based offense and tough defense.
In his first season with the Chargers, Harbaugh led his team to an 11-6 record but was one-and-done in the playoffs. He then spent this offseason working with general manager Joe Hortiz to re-tool the roster.
While all the pundits thought Harbaugh needed more weapons at receiver, the Chargers focused on improving their ground game. They did this by signing Najee Harris in free agency and selecting Omarion Hampton in the NFL draft.
While the Harris signing was criticized, Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski says the free agent addition is an upgrade over J.K. Dobbins. Sobleski is also a huge fan of Hampton and says the running back group in Los Angeles is one of the league's top five improved position groups.
"Harris alone is an upgrade, even if it's viewed as marginal. The Chargers didn't stop there, though. The organization doubled down at running back with the first-round selection of Omarion Hampton, who has the physical tools to be a star within the offense." — Sobleski, Bleacher Report
More importantly, Sobleski says the Chargers "know exactly who they want to be offensively," which is why they focused so heavily on improving the ground game.
With Harris and Hampton leading their rushing attack, the Chargers are poised to dominate on the ground in 2025, which is exactly what Harbaugh envisioned.
