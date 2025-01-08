Former NFL coach shreds Texans, says Chargers have NFL playoff bye
The Los Angeles Chargers don’t have a bye week in the playoffs—but one former NFL head coach says that getting to play the Houston Texans is basically the same thing.
Appearing on ESPN’s "Get Up" early this week, former NFL head coach Rex Ryan blasted the Texans for the poor offensive line in front of C.J. Stroud, which will now have to deal with the NFL’s top-scoring defense.
The highlight quote, via Chron.com’s Dan Carson: "Chargers, basically I never realized they get a bye [on Saturday]. Oh wait, they gotta play [the Texans]. What's the difference?"
A little harsh, but it certainly gets the point across. The Texans won 10 games this year but went 2-2 to close the season after a Week 14 bye. They managed a maximum of 23 points during those games, even losing 31-2 to a fellow playoff team, the Baltimore Ravens.
Stroud himself has hit on a bit of a sophomore slump, suffering 52 sacks and throwing just 20 touchdowns against 12 interceptions. And indeed, the Chargers currently boast the league’s statistically best defense.
Even so, the Chargers certainly don’t consider the game a bye and they would very much like to avoid any injury setbacks while advancing.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers 2025 opponents list could make for favorable schedule
Who do Chargers play in the playoffs? Predictions, schedule, early odds
Can Chargers win Super Bowl? Examining NFL playoff bracket
Texans' coach drops bold statement on Chargers WR
Ezekiel Elliott chooses Chargers over other interested teams ahead of playoffs