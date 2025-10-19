Indianapolis Colts vs. Los Angeles Chargers streaming info, kickoff time
The Los Angeles Chargers host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7, returning to a rather standard kickoff time and TV channel comfort zone in the process.
Those Chargers have a chance to seize first place in the AFC outright with a win, which would let them move to 5-2 and become winners of two in a row.
Here’s a look at kickoff time and streaming info for the game.
Colts vs. Chargers kickoff time, TV info
Date: Sunday, October 19
Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: Inglewood, CA
Venue: SoFi Stadium
TV Info: FOX CBS
Play-by-play: Ian Eagle
Analyst: JJ Watt
Sideline: Evan Washburn
Colts vs. Chargers streaming and radio
Streaming: NFL+, Fubo
Radio: KFI AM-640
Colts vs. Chargers betting odds
Betting Odds: Los Angeles -2.5
No shock here. The Chargers are at home and getting healthier. Those Colts are 5-1, yet have wins against two 1-5 teams and two 2-4 teams. When in doubt, pick the far better quarterback, especially when he’s at home and the other passer’s team is traveling far into a new timezone.
