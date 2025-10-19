Charger Report

Indianapolis Colts vs. Los Angeles Chargers streaming info, kickoff time

Chris Roling

The Los Angeles Chargers host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7, returning to a rather standard kickoff time and TV channel comfort zone in the process. 

Those Chargers have a chance to seize first place in the AFC outright with a win, which would let them move to 5-2 and become winners of two in a row.

Here’s a look at kickoff time and streaming info for the game.

Colts vs. Chargers kickoff time, TV info

Date: Sunday, October 19

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Inglewood, CA

Venue: SoFi Stadium

TV Info: FOX CBS

Play-by-play: Ian Eagle

Analyst: JJ Watt

Sideline: Evan Washburn

Los Angeles Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh
Colts vs. Chargers streaming and radio

Streaming: NFL+, Fubo

Radio: KFI AM-640

Colts vs. Chargers betting odds

Betting Odds: Los Angeles -2.5

No shock here. The Chargers are at home and getting healthier. Those Colts are 5-1, yet have wins against two 1-5 teams and two 2-4 teams. When in doubt, pick the far better quarterback, especially when he’s at home and the other passer’s team is traveling far into a new timezone. 

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

