Will Los Angeles Chargers trade for Cooper Kupp? Updated next-team odds
One thing about the Los Angeles Chargers should be abundantly apparent to onlookers by now – they’re going to have major options when it comes to upgrading Justin Herbert’s offense.
Maybe that takes the form of making good on Davante Adams’ interest in them. Perhaps it means going after a trade for DK Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks. Or perhaps it’s staying local and calling the San Francisco 49ers about Deebo Samuel.
Narrowing the focus even more, though, produces an in-town idea – going after Los Angeles Rams wideout Cooper Kupp.
The oddsmakers certainly like the idea. Over at Draft Kings Ontario, the Chargers have a top-five line to acquire Kupp:
- Steelers +500
- Bengals +500
- Commanders +600
- Patriots +600
- Chargers +600
- Broncos +600
- Cowboys +800
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers save star free agent from ‘penny-pinching' team in projections
Keep in mind that “acquire” doesn’t have to mean trading for Kupp, necessarily. He’s got a possible cap hit of $29.78 million next season and the Rams want out for a reason. He’s getting up there in age and played in 12 games in each of the past two seasons.
The Chargers could very well wait it out and see if Kupp hits the open market in free agency, then make a run at a more affordable rate.
What it really comes down to right now? Oddsmakers love the Chargers for any and all big names because of the gaping hole on the depth chart after breakout rookie Ladd McConkey. Quentin Johnston is a former first-rounder but guaranteed nothing after years of drop issues and limited routes.
The Chargers might love the idea of Kupp’s fit in the same offense as McConkey, but he has to budget into their overall team-building plans, too.
