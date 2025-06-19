Daiyan Henley feels like the leader for the next era of Chargers football
The Los Angeles Chargers are fortunate to have plenty of veteran leaders on defense. Whether that be future Hall of Famer Khalil Mack or longtime veteran Derwin James, the Bolts have a few players others can turn to in times of need. How about a new voice that's quite literally in the middle of the defense?
Enter third year linebacker Daiyan Henley, who had a breakout season in 2024 and is looking to become a mainstay in the Bolts' defensive scheme. Henley, who led the Chargers in tackles last year with 147, is slated for an even bigger task in 2025, as is the whole team. Following their playoff appearance last season, high expectations have been placed upon the Chargers.
During the spring, it looks like Henley may have laid the groundwork to become a leader down the line, as captured by the team's official website:"
"I think the biggest thing about expectations like that is that they have to start within. It's not something that people should bestow upon you, you have to want that for yourself to go get it. That's always been my goal and aspirations, to be that type of player this league for years to come. Whether it's this year, next year, that's something I'm continuously working for. It's a process, and I'm not ever trying to be stagnant. Last year was last year, it is what it is. I can improve. There's so much more for me out there."
James even added that he noticed Henley's desire to become a leader, saying, "He's talking more, he's being that leader, he's confident. I feel like the more Daiyan continues to play, the more he continues to lead, it'll be that much easier for him. He's that type of guy."
As the Chargers look to take the next step as a team in 2025, Henley will be a major part of that.
