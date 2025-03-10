Former All-Pro WR named Chargers' top option to make Justin Herbert happy
The Los Angeles Chargers have already missed out on a couple of big-name wide receivers, as Davante Adams and D.K. Metcalf have both found new homes.
The Chargers were in on both receivers, but were unable to close the deal. It's frustrating considering how much Los Angeles needs a wide out, but there is still plenty of time left.
The Chargers have the expansive cap room needed to strike in free agency, and Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine has identified a potential target for Los Angeles to assuage Justin Herbert: DeAndre Hopkins.
"DeAndre Hopkins, 32, doesn't have as much left in the tank as Adams, but he's still a strong possession receiver on the outside who could allow McConkey to be an elite slot specialist," Ballentine wrote.
Hopkins split the 2024 campaign between the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs, totaling 56 catches for 610 yards and five touchdowns.
The veteran receiver is a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time First-Team All-Pro, but he hasn't earned either of those accolades in years (he last made a Pro Bowl in 2020.
Obviously, the Clemson product is not the same playmaker he once was, so he would definitely be kind of a disappointing consolation prize for the Chargers. However, Los Angeles can sign Hopkins and still add another piece, whether that's via free agency, trade or the NFL Draft.
One thing is for sure: the Bolts need to add weapons for Herbert somehow, some way in the coming weeks and months to avoid a repeat of the Wild Card Round of the playoffs.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
5 Chargers free agents LA must re-sign before market opens
Chargers free agents list: All 28 LA players headed to the open market
Chargers predicted to make running back change, sign projected $27 million free agent
Chargers guaranteed to lose Joey Bosa based on latest free-agency development
Chargers: Another contender for Khalil Mack in free agency emerges