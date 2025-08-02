Denzel Perryman's agent, Chargers issue statement after linebacker's reported arrest
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman has reportedly been arrested in California and his agent and the team have now released statements on the situation.
According to TMZ, Perryman was arrested and booked on a felony charge of possessing an assault weapon and was still in jail as of Saturday morning, with a court date slated for Tuesday.
TMZ adds Perryman "was en route to the guns range when cops searched his car and found he had 2 AR rifles and 3 handguns in his trunk -- with the rifles being non-compliant -- which is illegal in California.”
After news of Perryman's arrest broke, his agent, Ron Butler of Agency1 Sports, put out this statement, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
“We are aware of the recent reports regarding Denzel Perryman’s arrest in Los Angeles. At this time, we are still gathering facts and will fully cooperate with the process," Butler wrote.
"Denzel is a respected veteran in the NFL and a dedicated father, teammate, and professional. While we do not take this situation lightly, we remain confident that the matter will be resolved fairly and in accordance with the law," Butler added.
"Out of respect for the process and all parties involved, we will have no further comment at this time.”
The Chargers' statement read: “We are aware of a matter involving Denzel and are gathering information.”
Originally a second-round pick of the Chargers in 2015, Perryman spent his first six seasons with the team before moving on to play for the Las Vegas Raiders for two seasons, and then the Houston Texans for one season.
Perryman returned to Los Angeles in 2024 and then re-upped with the team again earlier this offseason on a one-year, $2.65 million contract that only has $300,000 fully guaranteed.
In 2024, Perryman started in all 11 games he played in and tallied 55 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and three QB Hits.
In 2025, Perryman is expected to play a backup role behind Junior Colson and Daiyan Henley.
