Jim Harbaugh admits Chargers UDFA just proved Derwin James right in a big way
The Los Angeles Chargers got off to an impressive start to the preseason with their 34-7 win over the Detroit Lions in Thursday night's Hall of Fame Game.
The Chargers forced five turnovers in the game, including a fumble on the opening kickoff. However, it was a first-half interception that had everyone talking.
UDFA Nikko Reed made a beautiful play on a ball thrown by Lions backup Kyle Allen that resulted in a near pick-six for the former Oregon star.
Reed had a dominant performance in his first game of his NFL career, but it was the words of head coach Jim Harbaugh after the game that are really standing out.
Harbaugh pointed to Chargers defensive veteran Derwin James when singing the praises of Reed after the game. The Chargers' head coach said that James told him that Reed was a "baller", to which Harbaugh is now agreeing with that statement.
The NFL journey can be a hard one, especially for someone who is starting by not getting drafted. However, it has been clear in camp and in his first action on the field that Reed can be a vital player for this defense.
But Harbaugh wouldn't want one game to go to the head of one of his players. Reed will have to keep his head down and continue to impress every day on the field.
