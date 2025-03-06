Here’s what reports say a DK Metcalf trade would cost Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers would appear to be at the top of the list of possible DK Metcalf trade destinations.
After Metcalf requested a trade on Wednesday, word slipped out that the Chargers had “aggressively pursued” a trade for Metcalf with the Seattle Seahawks last offseason.
Fast forward to right now, Metcalf is available and far and away the top wideout available in any capacity now that Tee Higgins is locked down with a franchise tag.
So what might a Metcalf trade cost the Chargers? According to NFL reporter Josina Anderson, one team is already at a third-round pick as possible compensation. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and others have ballparked similar compensation and confirmed that the Chargers are likely to have an interest.
RELATED: Chargers’ perfect DK Metcalf trade package isn’t hard to figure out
One would have to think that the top trade the Chargers could offer is some mixture of a third-round pick and Quentin Johnston. Keep in mind that, along with the trade compensation, the Chargers would need to cough up a massive contract extension to lock down Metcalf for the future.
Still, the price isn’t that horrible, all things considered. Getting an elite, 27-year-old boundary weapon who appears to mesh perfectly with Justin Herbert would be an incredible win for the Chargers.
If the asking price tops out at a third-round pick, the Chargers should already have a big-money extension ready when they pick up the phone to call Seattle, too.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers reportedly 'aggressively pursued' DK Metcalf and could again now
Chargers' path to blockbuster WR trade has never been more clear
Chargers fans will be giddy over latest news on superstar WR
Chargers free agent pitch adds projected $67 million wide receiver for Justin Herbert
Chargers, Jim Harbaugh’s blockbuster free agent splash might not be who fans think
Former NFL star predicts Los Angeles Chargers sign Davante Adams