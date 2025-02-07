Eli Manning's HOF snub spells bad news for Chargers' Philip Rivers
The 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame class has been inducted, and New York Giants legend Eli Manning was left out in the cold.
The two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, who will forever be connected to Los Angeles Chargers signal-caller Philip Rivers due to that famed 2004 NFL Draft trade, failed to receive 80 percent of the vote, meaning he won't be getting in as a first-ballot Hall-of-Famer.
This obviously does not mean that Manning can never get into Canton. He'll be eligible again next year. But the voters simply did not believe he belonged on the first ballot, much like Chargers tight end Antonio Gates, who just got in on his second try.
But Manning's inability to crack the initial eligibility does not exactly spell great news for Rivers, who will become Hall of Fame eligible next year.
Rivers enjoyed a brilliant NFL career, making eight Pro Bowl appearances and finishing sixth all-time in both passing yards and passing touchdowns.
However, the North Carolina State product does not have a very impressive playoff resume, which is unquestionably a significant factor in the minds of voters.
Manning not only won a couple of Super Bowls, but he also has a pair of Super Bowl MVPs to his name. Only five other players in NFL history have captured multiple Super Bowl MVPs. Three of them (Joe Montana, Bart Starr and Terry Bradshaw) are already in Canton. The other two (Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes) will be there one day.
And yet, Manning still didn't get into the Hall on his first attempt, which outlines just how difficult it will be for Rivers to sway the minds of the committee next year.
Like Manning, Rivers may get in one day. His numbers are terrific, and he had pretty impressive longevity. But his failure to even make a Super Bowl appearance will certainly be held against him, and he only advanced to one AFC Championship Game throughout his NFL tenure.
Rivers went just 5-7 in the postseason during his career, totaling 16 touchdowns and 10 picks while completing 59.4 percent of his passes. Those numbers will definitely inhibit his chances.
If Manning didn't get in, it's hard to imagine Rivers, his good friend and draft mate, achieving football immortality in 2026.
