Chargers' Jim Harbaugh delivers bold message on Pete Carroll

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has dropped a bold statement on new Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll.

December 8, 2013; San Francisco, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll (left) shakes hands with San Francisco 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh (right) after the game at Candlestick Park. The 49ers defeated the Seahawks 19-17. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Jim Harbaugh and Pete Carroll will be coaching against each other twice a year again, as Carroll is now the new head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders and will be facing Harbaugh's Los Angeles Chargers and the rest of the AFC West.

Of course, Harbaugh is very familiar with Carroll from their NFC West days, when Harbaugh's San Francisco 49ers engaged in some intense battles with Carroll's Seattle Seahawks.

So, what are Harbaugh's thoughts on Carroll joining his division for a second time?

Harbaugh is excited for the opportunity to contend with him again.

"It's a respect. A lot of respect for him, the competitor he is, the teams that he produces," Harbaugh said, via Eric Smith of the Chargers' website. "We just talked the other day. I like to feel like he's got the same kind of competitive respect as I have for him."

Carroll certainly has his work cut out for him with the Raiders, but Harbaugh seems to believe that he can turn Las Vegas around.

"We've had some battles and we're about to have them again," Harbaugh added.

Los Angeles was obviously the far superior football team in 2024, as the Chargers won 11 games and made the playoffs while the Raiders finished 4-13.

However, Las Vegas has a ton of cap room heading into the offseason, so the Raiders may boast a much-improved roster in 2025.

Plus, Carroll has proven to be a fantastic coach, so he should, at the very least, make Las Vegas a tougher opponent for the Bolts.

