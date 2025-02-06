Chargers and Jim Harbaugh have each suffered on Super Bowl Sunday
Jim Harbaugh has wrapped up his first season as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. The team went from 5-12 in 2023, to 11-6 and a playoff invitation. The season ended with a thud of sorts as quarterback Justin Herbert was picked off four times (once for a touchdown) in a 32-12 wild card loss at Houston.
Of course, that meant that the lone Super Bowl experience for this Chargers’ franchise came 30 years ago, when the team still called San Diego its home. Led by head coach Bobby Ross, the club won the AFC West with a 11-5 record, knocked off the Dolphins in the divisional round, then upset Bill Cowher’s Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game at Three Rivers Stadium, 17-13.
Super Sunday was anything but super for the Bolts. They ran into a talented organization that was making its fifth trip to the “Big Game” in 14 seasons. The San Francisco 49ers made it five-for-five when it came to hoisting Lombardi Trophies. Niners’ quarterback Steve Young wasn’t monkeying around. He threw for 325 yards and a Super Bowl record six touchdown passes in a 49-26 blowout victory in Super Bowl XXIX in South Florida.
San Francisco’s next Super Bowl appearance would not come until 2012. Of course, Jim Harbaugh was the club’s head coach, and in his second year on the 49ers’ sidelines. The scene was the Superdome in New Orleans (the site for Super Bowl LIX) and his Niners would face both John’s Ravens in the XLVII of the championship series. The battle between brothers was memorable for a lot of reasons.
Baltimore actually owned a stunning 28-6 third-quarter lead after Jacoby Jones returned the second-half kickoff 108 yards for a score. Shortly afterwards, the lights went out in the Dome. After powers was restored, it somehow sparked an inexplicable 49ers’ rally—cutting the deficit to 28-23 with more than a quarter to play.
When it was all said and done, the Ravens held off the 49ers, 34-31.
Roughly a year ago, Jim Harbaugh reminisced about the final moments of that game. “I wish we would have run the ball, would have taken a crack with Frank Gore (with) a couple carries down there,” explained the Niners’ head coach at the time (via SI.com’s Geoff Maggliocchetti). “Would’ve, could’ve, should’ve. It’s the kind of stuff that haunts you, because you walk off the field and go ‘There will be other days’ and you realize that might have been the only day and to have a chance to have another day, that’s all you can ask for is a chance.”
Perhaps he gets the chance in 2025 in his second season with the Chargers. Déjà vu all over again?
