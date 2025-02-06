Los Angeles Chargers warned to avoid this superstar WR
Perhaps the biggest need for the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason will be adding more capable weapons for quarterback Justin Herbert.
Outside of Ladd McConkey, Herbert does not really have any other reliable options in the aerial attack, which was on full display in the playoffs.
Fortunately, the Chargers have cap room to go out and make some additions in the coming months, but Jason Reed of Bolt Beat feels that Los Angeles should actually avoid one of the top wide receivers on the free-agent market.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Chris Godwin.
"Chris Godwin may end up being the second-highest-paid wideout in free agency this offseason depending on how worried teams are about his health," Reed wrote. "Godwin missed 10 games in 2024 and as a result, finished with fewer than 600 yards for the first time since his rookie career. The risk simply is not worth the price for the Chargers. Godwin is still on the right side of 30 and he is productive when healthy but the downside could be detrimental if the Bolts put all their eggs in the Godwin basket."
There is no doubt that Godwin is a risk, as he suffered a nasty dislocated ankle injury back in October. That is sure to make teams wary of him next month.
Prior to getting injured, however, the 29-year-old was on track for his fourth straight 1,000-yard campaign, as he had logged 50 catches for 576 yards and five touchdowns through seven games.
Godwin has actually been one of the more underrated receivers in the NFL since entering the league in 2017, as he has just one Pro Bowl appearance to his name and is generally not mentioned when discussing the top pass-catchers in football.
However, given his recent injury, it's fair to question how much money the Chargers—or any team—should dedicate to him on the open market.
