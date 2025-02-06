Chargers get bad news about possible pursuit of NFL free agency's top name
The Los Angeles Chargers might have to look elsewhere in free agency if Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was the top plan on the board in the war room.
Higgins might just be the top overall player potentially slated for free agency, which would appeal to a Chargers team downright desperate to get Justin Herbert more help beyond just Ladd McConkey.
One problem – the Bengals have to actually let Higgins hit the open market.
Easier said than done given Joe Burrow’s press tour lately. And Bleacher Report’s James Palmer just shared some buzz from around the Super Bowl that hints at Higgins not making it there.
“Right now the buzz is there’s a greater chance of him returning to Cincinnati than going elsewhere, that really is the talk here in New Orleans,” Palmer said on NFL Insider Notebook. “That there’s a greater chance of him coming back to Cincinnati than him hitting the open market.”
If Higgins indeed doens’t make it to the open market, the next-best option becomes Chris Godwin. But he’s coming off a serious injury, with serious red flags dominating the rest of the top options, such as Amari Cooper and his up-and-down season.
Should the Chargers not find a name like Higgins there on the market, though, they could always funnel top money into the tight end position and offensive line. It won’t be as flashy, but general manager Joe Hortiz and the front office have already proven capable of finding top weapons in the draft, given that ripoff of a trade with the Patriots to move up and get a No. 1 breakout like McConkey.
