Charger Report

Derwin James sees red when talking about the Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers defensive star Derwin James says only one team can stop the Kansas City Chiefs, and it's not the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tyler Reed

Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers and the rest of the AFC West will once again watch the Kansas City Chiefs compete in a Super Bowl.

It's not just the division but the entire AFC that has to be sick of watching Patrick Mahomes hoist a Lombardi Trophy.

RELATED: Chargers given serious warning about team's top cut candidate

Chargers defensive star Derwin James Jr. recently sat down with Micah Parsons on Parsons' show, 'The Edge Micah Parsons,' where the two shared who will be able to stop the Chiefs.

James didn't hesitate when he said the Chargers will be the team to take down the Chiefs dynasty. A strong comment, but you have to love it if you're a Chargers fan.

The AFC West has become more competitive in the last season than it has been in the last five years. Jim Harbaugh has the Chargers as a postseason threat, and Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton has his squad heading in the right direction.

Derwin James Jr.
Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Chiefs' reign of terror may not last as long as some may think it will. If it is up to James, the Chiefs will be taking off their throne next season.

James' comments will surely add more fuel to the fire in the rivalry between these two, which is exactly what you want to see.

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers have surprisingly good odds to land Rams star Cooper Kupp

What are current betting odds for Los Angeles Chargers trading for Myles Garrett?

NFL draft analyst has Chargers getting help from a Bronco in April's first round

Chargers predicted to steal star WR away from AFC rival

Chargers waste zero time replacing 'big loss' to Jim Harbaugh's staff

In latest mock draft, Chargers pick Michigan player Jim Harbaugh once called 'a gift from the football gods'

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News