Derwin James sees red when talking about the Kansas City Chiefs
The Los Angeles Chargers and the rest of the AFC West will once again watch the Kansas City Chiefs compete in a Super Bowl.
It's not just the division but the entire AFC that has to be sick of watching Patrick Mahomes hoist a Lombardi Trophy.
RELATED: Chargers given serious warning about team's top cut candidate
Chargers defensive star Derwin James Jr. recently sat down with Micah Parsons on Parsons' show, 'The Edge Micah Parsons,' where the two shared who will be able to stop the Chiefs.
James didn't hesitate when he said the Chargers will be the team to take down the Chiefs dynasty. A strong comment, but you have to love it if you're a Chargers fan.
The AFC West has become more competitive in the last season than it has been in the last five years. Jim Harbaugh has the Chargers as a postseason threat, and Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton has his squad heading in the right direction.
The Chiefs' reign of terror may not last as long as some may think it will. If it is up to James, the Chiefs will be taking off their throne next season.
James' comments will surely add more fuel to the fire in the rivalry between these two, which is exactly what you want to see.
