Chargers' unexpected Gadsden development is great sign for rookie breakout candidate
Perhaps one of the most intriguing stories for the Los Angeles Chargers this spring has been centered around rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden II. Gadsden, a former receiver, had a breakout season at Syracuse last season where he caught 73 passes for 934 yards and seven touchdowns. The 6-foot-5, 210 pound target for Justin Herbert has impressed many early.
Gadsden revealed that he gets up at 5 a.m. every day and immediately heads to the Chargers' facility. "I usually just wake up. I have a hard time going back to sleep once I get up so I may as well come over here and do some things before everyone else gets here."
And those blocking concerns? Not a big deal, says tight ends coach Andy Bischoff, per the team's website: "I think he's better than we thought. I think his fundamentals are clean, his want to is there. All you ever ask of a blocker is a willingness and we can take it from there. "
Even head coach Jim Harbaugh has noticed the hard work his rookie tight end has put in so far. Even though it's been a short time, Gadsden has seriously left a mark on the team already. "He's shown up and been what we thought, and with the personality that we thought, which is a real competitor and a real football player,. That's what we've been getting. Thrilled."
Gadsden will be apart of a revamped tight end room which now includes veteran Tyler Conklin. If Gadsden can have a strong training camp, there's no reason why he cannot be a major factor in the Chargers' offense early and often.
