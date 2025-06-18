Jim Harbaugh's Chargers secure at least one joint practice with another team
The Los Angeles Chargers were in the headlines recently after it was revealed that joint practices with the New Orleans Saints were reportedly not happening.
Instead, it turns out Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers will hold joint practices with another team.
According to the Athletic’s Daniel Popper, the Chargers will instead host a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams on August 13.
RELATED: Chargers' trendy rookie clearly making huge impression on Jim Harbaugh
It was originally thought that since the Saints were spending a good chunk of training camp this summer in California around a preseason game, a joint practice or two was almost a given.
Instead, Harbaugh and the Chargers will keep it local with Sean McVay and the Rams, a would-be NFC contender with which they share a stadium.
RELATED: Chargers' breakout rookie starting to gain national attention in a hurry
No word just yet on who might be considered the “home” team if and when they get together, though.
This is one of many notable talking points for the Chargers' summer schedule right now. By far the biggest, though, was the revelation and response to the fact that the Chargers will host multiple training camp practices in San Diego.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers urged to add future HOF defender who once terrorized them
Chargers coach can't help but throw eye-opening comparison for rookie Oronde Gadsden
Los Angeles Chargers tease new alternate uniform with social media video
Why the Los Angeles Chargers decided to roll out new alternate jerseys
Chargers great wastes no time hyping the upcoming alternate jerseys