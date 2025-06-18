Charger Report

Jim Harbaugh's Chargers secure at least one joint practice with another team

Chris Roling

The Los Angeles Chargers were in the headlines recently after it was revealed that joint practices with the New Orleans Saints were reportedly not happening

Instead, it turns out Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers will hold joint practices with another team. 

According to the Athletic’s Daniel Popper, the Chargers will instead host a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams on August 13. 


It was originally thought that since the Saints were spending a good chunk of training camp this summer in California around a preseason game, a joint practice or two was almost a given. 

Instead, Harbaugh and the Chargers will keep it local with Sean McVay and the Rams, a would-be NFC contender with which they share a stadium. 


No word just yet on who might be considered the “home” team if and when they get together, though. 

This is one of many notable talking points for the Chargers' summer schedule right now. By far the biggest, though, was the revelation and response to the fact that the Chargers will host multiple training camp practices in San Diego.

