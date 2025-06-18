Chargers make roster move on Justin Herbert’s OL before training camp
The Los Angeles Chargers wrapped up some light OTAs work after mandatory mincamp, then immediately issued a roster move this week.
According to Daniel Popper of The Athletic, the Chargers waived offensive lineman Tyler McLellan, clearing the way for the signing of lineman Elijah Ellis.
A 6’6’, 337-pound tackle out of Marshall, Ellis figures to compete on the edges over the summer in training camp for a Chargers team that wouldn’t mind a little more depth and versatility to the offensive line tasked with protecting Justin Herbert.
The Chargers’ official website wrote up the following about Ellis:
“Ellis closed his collegiate career in 2024 by starting all 13 games at left tackle at Marshall University. He helped the Thundering Herd rank inside the top-20 in the nation in rushing and average nearly 32 points per game. Ellis transferred to Marshall from Baylor, where he played nine games over three seasons (2021-23), twice earning recognition on the Big 12 Commissioner's Honor Roll while studying kinesiology.”
The Chargers already have a college free agent such as Savion Washington competing at tackle this summer. But the team saw something with Ellis to make this mildly unexpected move, and Jim Harbaugh’s team has shown a willingness to give guys a legitimate chance, so it’s a good move for both parties.
