How Greg Roman unlocked Chargers' playoff offense just in time
Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman has come under fire from fans this year at times while directing Jim Harbaugh’s offense.
No great shock with the run-based approach limiting Justin Herbert’s numbers compared to what fans have come to expect. Injuries, a poor interior offensive line, and an offseason that prioritized keeping pass-rushers instead of stockpiling weapons haven’t helped.
But during the Chargers’ Week 16 primetime takedown of the Denver Broncos, Roman called one of his best games since he arrived.
The key? More play-action.
NFL.com’s Eric Edholm broke it down: “Justin Herbert used play-action on a career-high 47.2 percent of his dropbacks against the Broncos, finishing 12 of 15 for 155 yards on these plays. Herbert consistently found open receivers off play-action, averaging 5.9 yards of separation per target (80% of the throws targeted a receiver with 3-plus yards of separation; none were made into tight windows). On the season, Herbert ranks second in the NFL in passing yards on play-action dropbacks (1,339), fewer than only Jared Goff (1,539) entering the rest of the Week 16 slate.”
Impressive, considering the lack of separation Herbert’s targets get against man coverage, the weakness of the line and lack of a healthy J.K. Dobbins.
Better late than never, though. This is a recipe that should serve the Chargers well against the 3-11 New England Patriots and 2-12 Las Vegas Raiders to close the season.
More importantly, it’s an approach that is built for playoff football in any weather at any time. Even when opponents know it’s coming, Herbert is talented enough to make any of the postseason defenses pay if Roman can keep calling games in this manner.
