Hayden Hurst injury update: Latest news on Los Angeles Chargers TE for Week 17
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hayden Hurst is once again on the team’s injury report, this time before a Week 17 game against the New England Patriots.
Hurst had just returned to the lineup for the Chargers and Justin Herbert’s offense would love to have him out there against the Patriots, given the steep playoff implications swinging in the balance. Making this even more important is the fact tight end Will Dissly continues to feature on the injury report, too.
Below, we’ll provide a running list of Hurst injury updates before kickoff in Week 17.
Hayden Hurst injury update
- Hurst missed the first practice of the week with what the team called an illness.
The path so far…
Hurst was supposed to be a big presence for the Chargers this year as potentially the No. 1 tight end. Instead, injuries have marred a second straight season for him, and he’s only been able to appear in eight games, catching as many passes. Still, he showed his value in Week 16 during the win over Denver with his lone catch coming at a critical time.
What it means…
If Hurst can get healthy by Saturday, he could have an even bigger role in the passing offense. If he and Dissly need to be limited, budding breakout Stone Smartt will get the heavy work.
