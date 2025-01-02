Charger Report

Jim Harbaugh and Bill Belichick agree on how Chargers plan to attack Week 18

The Los Angeles Chargers have already wrapped up a spot in the postseason. However, the question of whether to rest their starters or play them in Week 18 remains.

Tyler Reed

The Los Angeles Chargers are playoff-bound. After a convincing win over the New England Patriots in Week 17, the Chargers clinched at least the sixth seed in the AFC.

There's still more to play for, as the team can secure the fifth seed if the Pittsburgh Steelers lose to the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday.

Recently, head coach Jim Harbaugh joined Jim Gray and Bill Belichick on the 'Lets Go Podcast' to discuss if benching the starters would even be an option for the Chargers.

Bill Belichic
In the clip shared on the show's Instagram, Harbaugh states that the Chargers are going to play to win in their Week 18 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Belichick agreed with the Chargers coach, mentioning that it is hard to tell the team that certain guys are worth rest, while others will have to play.

Jim Harbaug
To rest, or not to rest, has been the age-old question for a long time in the NFL. No matter which decision is made, if the team loses the following week, the fanbase usually blames it on the decision to rest or not rest the players in the prior week.

Keeping things as close to routine as possible seems like the best approach for any team. Chargers fans should trust whatever Harbaugh's final decision will be.

