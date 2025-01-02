Jim Harbaugh and Bill Belichick agree on how Chargers plan to attack Week 18
The Los Angeles Chargers are playoff-bound. After a convincing win over the New England Patriots in Week 17, the Chargers clinched at least the sixth seed in the AFC.
There's still more to play for, as the team can secure the fifth seed if the Pittsburgh Steelers lose to the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday.
MORE: Chargers, Jim Harbaugh mum on resting starters vs. Raiders in Week 18
Recently, head coach Jim Harbaugh joined Jim Gray and Bill Belichick on the 'Lets Go Podcast' to discuss if benching the starters would even be an option for the Chargers.
In the clip shared on the show's Instagram, Harbaugh states that the Chargers are going to play to win in their Week 18 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Belichick agreed with the Chargers coach, mentioning that it is hard to tell the team that certain guys are worth rest, while others will have to play.
To rest, or not to rest, has been the age-old question for a long time in the NFL. No matter which decision is made, if the team loses the following week, the fanbase usually blames it on the decision to rest or not rest the players in the prior week.
Keeping things as close to routine as possible seems like the best approach for any team. Chargers fans should trust whatever Harbaugh's final decision will be.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers’ Dean Spanos embarrassed Patriots' Robert Kraft in Week 17
Chargers urged to extend star defender's contract ASAP
Pat McAfee delivers five star gift to Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh
Chargers, Jim Harbaugh mum on resting starters vs. Raiders in Week 18
Los Angeles Chargers latest Super Bowl odds before playoffs
NFL power rankings question if Chargers can compete with NFL's elite