Jim Harbaugh's stock continues to soar after Chargers clinch postseason berth
It's a great time to be on the Los Angeles Chargers bandwagon. The franchise clinched a postseason berth after a dominating victory over the New England Patriots in Week 17.
Yes, the sun is shining bright in Los Angeles, and there are plenty of people who are getting the recognition for this season.
Of course, quarterback Justin Herbert is finally getting the media hype that he deserves, but it's head coach Jim Harbaugh who may be receiving the loudest praise.
MORE: Chargers playoff opponent could mean huge primetime spotlight
Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated had high praise for Harbaugh and his first year with the Chargers.
"Jim Harbaugh quickly got the Chargers into the postseason. They were a five-win team with a poor defense last season and entered 2024 with a depleted offense because tough decisions were made to repair the salary cap," said Manzano
"Even with all of those obstacles, Harbaugh again showed why he’s the master at getting fast results as a coach. Harbaugh’s team will be dangerous in the postseason because of Herbert’s connection with McConkey and a top-10 defense thriving under defensive coordinator Jesse Minter."
There's a new era in Los Angeles, and it appears that the Kansas City Chiefs will not have it so easy in the AFC West moving forward.
