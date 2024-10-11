Chargers injuries: Joey Bosa, Justin Herbert get final status for Week 6 vs. Broncos
The Los Angeles Chargers look much better on the final injury report before the Week 6 divisional game against the Denver Broncos than expected.
Except for star pass-rusher Joey Bosa, that is.
Bosa, still battling a hip injury, is listed as questionable for the game and only appeared to work limited during the final practice of the week.
As for the good news, Justin Herbert is completely off the injury report for the game against the Broncos, though he said earlier in the week that he would still likely wear the brace on his sprained ankle.
The Chargers exited the bye earlier this week and rather than seem healthier than ever, put a staggering near-20 player list out to the public. Thursday, though, key names like rookie offensive tackle Joe Alt, cornerback Kristian Fulton, safety Derwin James and pass-rusher Khalil Mack were upgraded to full participants.
Also of note, running back Gus Edwards is out and a few missing cornerbacks will again put a strain on the secondary.
While the Chargers were never going to get fully healthy over the bye, a Week 5 break that once looked to be a major problem for the team indeed seemed to come at a crucial time.
Chargers final injury report
RB Gus Edwards: Out
DB Asante Samuel Jr.: Out
DB Ja’Sir Taylor: Out
DE Joey Bosa: Questionable
DB Kristian Fulton: Questionable
DB Deane Leonard: Questionable
LB Nick Niemann: Questionable
OT Rashawn Slater: Questionable
