Chargers should consider free agent LB reunions after Denzel Perryman injury
Unfortunately for the Los Angeles Chargers, one of their veteran defensive players are dealing with injuries once again. Denzel Perryman had shown to play well under Jesse Minter but his one problem remains: staying on the field.
Perryman missed six games last year in his second stint with the Bolts. They brought back the veteran this offseason on another one-year deal with the hopes that he could remain healthy for an entire season. That's out the window already, as an ankle injury has prevented Perryman from Week 2 and beyond.
If Perryman's injury persists, the Chargers may have to look outside for help at linebacker. They did so when they brought Perryman back for another go-around with the team. It might happen again, as some fans have suggested looking into Kyzir White and Eric Kendricks as possible replacements for Perryman.
White was the Chargers' fourth-round pick in 2018 and spent four seasons in Los Angeles. After a 144-tackle season in 2021, White left for the Philadelphia Eagles, then spent the last two seasons in Arizona with the Cardinals.
Still unsigned two weeks into the year, it could make sense to bring White back in. The same could be said for Kendricks, as he spent one season with the Bolts back in 2023 and totaled 117 tackles. The 33-year old spent last season in Dallas and still had 100+ tackles, his ninth-consecutive season doing so.
The Chargers have some decisions to make and it could involve bringing back a familiar face.
