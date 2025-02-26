Charger Report

Harbaugh heaven with Chargers projected to beef up in Round 1 of NFL draft

The Chargers need help up front to make Jim Harbaugh's run-first football successful. A brand new mock draft has them landing a Day 1 starter to the rescue.

Brian Letscher

Apr 13, 2024; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker (52) celebrates after the offense scored a touchdown.
Apr 13, 2024; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker (52) celebrates after the offense scored a touchdown. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images
In this story:

While the Los Angeles Chargers turned in a classic Harbaugh turnaround in 2024, they'll need some serious help in the trenches if they want to compete against what will continue to be a very competitive AFC West.

Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) meets with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15). / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

It's no secret Jim Harbaugh believes in running the football. Against the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes -- and now the Denver Broncos' Bo Nix -- this is a good plan. Eat the clock, impose your will, which is largely up to the offensive line. The Chargers are set at both tackle spots with former first-round picks Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt proving to be formidable on the edge. But Harbaugh's boys were a bit soft up the middle, something The Athletic's college football staff thinks will change when they  Tyler Booker with the 22nd pick of this year's NFL draft.

Tyler Booker
Jul 17, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker. / Brett Patzke-Imagn Images

"...the playoff loss to the Texans exposed the Chargers’ issues up front", Antonio Morales writes, "...it’s the interior that needs to be solidified. The 6-foot-5, 325-pound Booker fits with Jim Harbaugh’s preferred style of play. Even though there were solid receivers like Emeka Egbuka and Luther Burden III still on the board, it’s hard to believe Harbaugh would go receiver when his roster still has needs in the trenches."

There is a consensus that Booker is the most NFL-ready iOL on the board. That is an area Harbaugh knows is critical if he wants to keep the title of Turnaround King -- and, more importantly, keep the Chargers marching toward the top of the AFC West.

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Matthew Stafford's next team could cause a huge problem for Chargers

Chargers named top suitor for projected $58.6 million defender

Chargers' best offseason bet will be painful, but blatantly obvious

Chargers urged to make free-agency splash to help Justin Herbert

Tyler Lockett to the Chargers could potentially happen this offseason

Trey Smith and 2 other AFC West free agents the Chargers could poach

Published
Brian Letscher
BRIAN LETSCHER

A Michigan native, Brian graduated from the University of Michigan in another century, where he earned a degree in economics and a Rose Bowl Championship ring while playing football for the Wolverines under Head Coach Gary Moeller. Brian went on to coach Division 1A football for several years before becoming a full-time writer and actor while maintaining an unhealthy interest in sports. He is currently developing a scripted television series, THOSE WHO STAY, based on a series of historical fiction articles he wrote about Bo Schembechler's Michigan football program as they struggle to unite and win the championship - which requires beating #1 Ohio State - during the tumultuous civil rights and anti-war movements of 1969.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Draft Updates