Harbaugh heaven with Chargers projected to beef up in Round 1 of NFL draft
While the Los Angeles Chargers turned in a classic Harbaugh turnaround in 2024, they'll need some serious help in the trenches if they want to compete against what will continue to be a very competitive AFC West.
It's no secret Jim Harbaugh believes in running the football. Against the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes -- and now the Denver Broncos' Bo Nix -- this is a good plan. Eat the clock, impose your will, which is largely up to the offensive line. The Chargers are set at both tackle spots with former first-round picks Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt proving to be formidable on the edge. But Harbaugh's boys were a bit soft up the middle, something The Athletic's college football staff thinks will change when they Tyler Booker with the 22nd pick of this year's NFL draft.
"...the playoff loss to the Texans exposed the Chargers’ issues up front", Antonio Morales writes, "...it’s the interior that needs to be solidified. The 6-foot-5, 325-pound Booker fits with Jim Harbaugh’s preferred style of play. Even though there were solid receivers like Emeka Egbuka and Luther Burden III still on the board, it’s hard to believe Harbaugh would go receiver when his roster still has needs in the trenches."
There is a consensus that Booker is the most NFL-ready iOL on the board. That is an area Harbaugh knows is critical if he wants to keep the title of Turnaround King -- and, more importantly, keep the Chargers marching toward the top of the AFC West.
