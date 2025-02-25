Tyler Lockett to the Chargers could potentially happen this offseason
The main talking point surrounding the Los Angeles Chargers since their Wild Card defeat was finding more weapons for Justin Herbert. They grabbed a legit No.1 option in Ladd McConkey, who had a stellar rookie season in 2024. Outside of McConkey, the Chargers couldn't find anyone else to step up alongside him.
It was ultimately what led to their downfall in 2024. Nevertheless, the Chargers now have the resources to go out and find weapons to surround Herbert and pair with McConkey. Look no further than Tyler Lockett, who may end up being a cap casualty this offseason. The veteran is set to have a cap hit of $30 million in 2025 and with the Seahawks over the limit, they may have to say goodbye to Lockett.
Anthony Palacios of LastWordonSports believes the Chargers would be interested in Lockett, saying that, "they could sign Lockett to a one-year deal if he becomes available and see what he could do."
Lockett's production has dipped the last two years, after four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons from 2019-2022. The drafting of Jaxon Smith-Njigba and D.K. Metcalf had a hand in his lower numbers, but Lockett's availability is still on display. He's missed just three games in his 10 year career and could be a reliable option for Herbert and the Chargers moving forward.
