Chargers named top suitor for projected $58.6 million defender
The Los Angeles Chargers have a few needs to address during the upcoming NFL offseason. One of those needs will be improving the defensive secondary.
At this point in time, it appears likely that cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. could leave town in free agency. If that does happen, the Chargers will need to get aggressive to replace him.
With that in mind, they have been linked as a top suitor for a very intriguing free agent option.
Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated has named the Chargers as one of the top potential landing spots for New York Jets' free agent cornerback D.J. Reed.
"In 2024, the Chargers ranked seventh in pass defense while totaling 15 interceptions, eighth-most in football. The safeties are the strength of the back end with Derwin James and Alohi Gilman, but adding Reed would give Minter the best corner he’s had yet in Los Angeles," Verderame wrote.
"After remodeling the roster last year, GM Joe Horitz has the ability to make a few splash moves this winter. He would be wise to consider Reed as one of them."
Reed is one of the top defensive free agents available on the market. Spotrac has projected him to have a market value of a deal worth four years and just over $58.6 million.
A contract averaging around $14.65 million per season would be reasonable for Reed. If that is his price tag, Los Angeles should have interest in pursuing him.
During the 2024 NFL season with the Jets, Reed ended up playing in 14 games. He recorded 64 tackles, one sack, and 11 defended passes.
Adding a piece like Reed to the defense would help the Chargers replace Samuel and potentially even improve as a whole. It will be interesting to see if they're among the list of suitors who offer him a deal.
