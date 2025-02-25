Trey Smith and 2 other AFC West free agents the Chargers could poach
The AFC West sent three teams to the playoffs in 2024. That included the Los Angeles Chargers, who rebounded from a disastrous 5-12 showing the previous year to win 11 games under new head coach Jim Harbaugh. Of course, that was still only good enough to finish four games behind the Super Bowl-bound Kansas City Chiefs (15-2) in the division.
The Chargers still haven’t won the AFC West since 2009. Perhaps things change a bit this year as Andy Reid’s club certainly looked vulnerable on Super Sunday in a lopsided loss to the Eagles. Then again, Harbaugh’s squad was also humbled in the postseason via a 32-12 loss at Houston in the wild card round.
General manager Joe Hortiz and the franchise has plenty of salary cap room at their disposal. Why not grab a player from each of their three AFC West rivals in an attempt to bolster the roster?
Denver Broncos: LB Cody Barton
Under coordinator Jesse Minter, the Chargers were a shaky 14th in the league when it came to run defense in 2024—allowing 117.5 yards per game. Even that number was a bit deceptive as the Bolts were pushed around in losses to the Ravens (212) and Buccaneers (223), as well as the playoff loss to the Texans (168).
On the other hand, only Baltimore and Minnesota allowed fewer yards on the ground than the much-improved Broncos. In his lone season with Denver, linebacker Cody Barton finished second on the team in stops, and run defense is his forte.
Kansas City Chiefs: G Trey Smith
He’s one of the top potential unrestricted free agents, and by all indications the front office in Kansas City has no plans at the moment to slap him with the franchise tag. Meanwhile, what better way to close the gap with the reigning division champions by signing one of the club’s best players, as well as one of the premier performers in the league at his position?
Trey Smith is Pro Football Focus’ 14th-ranked guard, and the service’s No. 10 player at his spot when it comes to run-blocking. He’s worthy of a big contract, and the Bolts are in position to give him one.
Las Vegas Raiders: OL Cody Whitehair
The key here is versatility. The former second-round draft choice of the Chicago Bears from Kansas State certainly fits that description. Cody Whitehair began his NFL career at center, and was a Pro Bowl pivot in 2018. He slowly transitioned to guard over a two-year span.
Whitehair spent eight seasons in the Windy City before being released by the club in February of 2024. He latched on with the Raiders last offseason, playing in 12 games—making three starts at left guard in 2024. The nine-year pro has been extremely durable and could come at a reasonable price.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers could replace Joey Bosa by overpaying for suspect pass rusher
Chargers: Surprise free agents could spotlight as J.K. Dobbins replacements
Chargers should pursue resourceful trade for obvious Packers target
Matthew Stafford's next team could cause a huge problem for Chargers
Chargers named top suitor for projected $58.6 million defender
Chargers' best offseason bet will be painful, but blatantly obvious
RELATED: Chargers land historic weapon, reshape offense in striking trade proposal