Chargers' best offseason bet will be painful, but blatantly obvious
The Los Angeles Chargers have some crucial decisions to make this offseason, and two of them involve pass rushers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa.
Mack is slated to hit free agency, and Bosa is a very obvious cut candidate considering he carries a $36.5 million cap hit in 2025.
The Chargers have had both players in their defensive employ for the past three seasons, so the team has become accustomed to the two stars patrolling the edge.
But with Los Angeles trying to get younger as it positions itself for an extended run under new coach Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers may have to make a painful decision: parting ways with both Mack and Bosa.
RELATED: Chargers somehow net a comp pick while Bears look hilariously bad
Mack is expected to earn $20-25 million annually on the free-agent market, and most expect him to land a multi-year deal. Considering he is now 34 years old and registered just 39 tackles and six sacks in 2024, that is a heck of a lot of money.
This isn't the same player from a few years ago, or even in 2023 when he racked up 74 tackles and 17 sacks. He's still good, but he is obviously declining, and if the Chargers hand him a lucrative contract, they may inhibit themselves elsewhere.
Then there is Bosa, who has been plagued by injuries for years now and managed 22 tackles and five sacks this past season. Los Angeles stands to save $25 million if it cuts the 29-year-old (who will be 30 at the start of next season), so the decision should be clear.
It's time for the Chargers to start getting younger at edge rusher. There will be plenty of options available on the open market, and the Bolts can also look to pick up someone in the NFL Draft.
Think about it: Mack and Bosa combined for 11 sacks in 2024. Not only is that not elite, but it's downright pedestrian. And they are only getting older.
It just wouldn't make a ton of sense for Los Angeles to retain one of the two players, let alone both of them. If the Chargers can somehow manage to keep Mack on a one-year deal, then sure, but chances are, some team out there will be willing to give him multiple years.
It's time for Los Angeles to cut the cord. With Justin Herbert under center, its window is pretty wide, so the Chargers should be aiming to get younger. That means cutting ties with both Mack and Bosa.
