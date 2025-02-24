Matthew Stafford's next team could cause a huge problem for Chargers
The idea of Los Angeles Chargers star Joey Bosa joining the Las Vegas Raiders after a possible release this offseason has started to gain some traction.
But even more concerning things for the Chargers could be brewing when looking at Pete Carroll’s Raiders.
According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Carroll’s Raiders are one of just a few teams to express an interest in trading for Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matt Stafford:
“The teams you’d suspect would have their hat in the ring have, indeed, thrown their hats in the ring. The New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders and others have shown interest.”
So much for Russell Wilson being the biggest concern for the Chargers on this front.
RELATED: Chargers somehow net a comp pick while Bears look hilariously bad
Such a move would be incredibly tricky, of course. The Raiders have the sixth-overall pick and that might be the asking price. Stafford might need an extension, which could cost $50 or so million. And he’s 37 years old, right in prime regression territory.
Then again, Stafford threw for 3,762 yards and 20 touchdowns against eight interceptions over 16 games last season, so it’s not like he’s falling off a cliff and a horrible stop-gap solution.
For the Chargers, the best they can do is keep smartly building the roster in the manner that produced an unexpected playoff berth last season. But Carroll’s arrival will undoubtedly have the Raiders on an upswing and playing solid, consistent football.
Stafford arriving would just make the stacked AFC West all the more difficult for Jim Harbaugh and Co. in 2025, should it come to fruition.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers steal Myles Garrett on the cheap in wild trade proposal
Chargers’ possible All-Pro target tabbed as huge risk-reward signing
Chargers could replace Joey Bosa by overpaying for suspect pass rusher
Chargers: Surprise free agents could spotlight as J.K. Dobbins replacements
Shocking team could save Chargers from worrying about Raiders getting star QB