Chargers urged to make free-agency splash to help Justin Herbert
One position the Los Angeles Chargers need to focus on this offseason is along the interior offensive line. Justin Herbert was sacked 41 times in 2024, the seventh-highest amount in the league (tied with Will Levis of the Tennessee Titans). Most of that can be attributed to the interior, whether it was Bradley Bozeman, Trey Pipkins or Zion Johnson.
Luckily for Joe Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh, they won't be cap-strapped this year, allowing them the ability to make some major moves in free agency. With a projected $70 million in cap space after the reported increase, the Chargers can afford to finally get Herbert some protection.
Alyssa Barbieri of TouchdownWire named one free agent each NFL team should sign, listing center Ryan Kelly as the pick for the Chargers.
"The Chargers didn’t get positive results from the center position this past season with Bradley Bozeman as the starter. Bozeman, who was signed last offseason, struggled in pass protection, which made it difficult on Justin Herbert. Kelly has dealt with injuries the past couple of seasons, but he has established himself as one of the top pass-blocking centers in the league. His 73.2 Pro Football Focus pass-block grade over the past three seasons ranks fourth among 28 qualifying centers, while his 2.9% pressure rate allowed also ranks fourth."
An injury-riddled 2024 season led Kelly to appear in just 10 games but only surrendered one sack. The four-time Pro Bowler is 31 years old and likely won't command a large contract. Spotrac's market value for Kelly is set at $10.1 million, meaning the Chargers can afford to grab Herbert an experienced veteran snapping him the ball.
