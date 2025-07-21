Charger Report

Jim Harbaugh's newest coach has deep connections to Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh's latest defensive hire has deep connections to the franchise.

Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh at press conference during training camp at The Bolt.
The Los Angeles Chargers are entering year two under head coach Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh's first season with the franchise should be considered a success. However, the NFL has become a what have you done for me lately league.

A postseason appearance is a thing of the past, and now, the Chargers are looking at a way to go further than just an appearance. To do that, the franchise will have to field a talented team, as well as a talented coaching staff.

The Chargers have Greg Roman leading the offense and Jesse Minter leading the defense for a second straight season. However, changes in a coaching staff happen almost every offseason with successful teams, and the Chargers had that issue.

Harbaugh wanted to add another assistant to the defensive line, and found just that in a former player who has suited up for the franchise in the past.

Harbaugh hired Chuka Ndulue as an assistant defensive line coach. Ndulue has spent time at the college level, coaching at Southern Illinois and New Mexico State. However, the former Oklahoma Sooner was a member of the Chargers' practice squad back in 2015.

It's a nice little reunion for the Chargers and Ndulue, but there will be no honeymoon period. The business of Chargers football is booming with training camp underway.

Chuka Ndulu
Colorado State football assistant coach Chuka Ndulue during practice. / Kevin Lytle/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK

