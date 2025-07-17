Jim Harbaugh gets nostalgic for playing days after seeing Chargers' new uniforms
Before Jim Harbaugh coached the Los Angeles Chargers, he briefly played quarterback for the franchise in 1999 and 2000.
Harbaugh's brief stint with the Chargers did not go incredibly well, as he totaled 18 passing touchdowns and 24 interceptions over 21 games and 17 starts with the club, but these days, no one really ever thinks of Harbaugh the quarterback; they think of Harbaugh the coach.
Well, Harbaugh got a bit nostalgic for his playing days after seeing Los Angeles' new navy alternate uniforms this week, particularly when he was handed a No. 4 Harbaugh jersey.
"That is beautiful," Harbaugh said. "Love the navy. That's old school. It's kind of like a modern throwback in terms of color. ... The bolt is the way we used to have it. Bolt on the shoulder with the white inside."
However, when asked if he wanted to don the uniform, Harbaugh wistfully declined.
"I think I'll put it in a frame," Harbaugh said. "Playing for me now is memories, and coaching is for dreams. I'll side with the dreams."
The 61-year-old added that the new alts were the "best looking uniform in the league," and while that is obviously open to interpretation, it's hard not to love the navy blue jerseys with the navy blue helmet to match.
Harbaugh led the Chargers to an 11-6 record during his debut campaign as head coach last year. We'll see if he can push Los Angeles forward in taking the next step to a Super Bowl in 2025.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Los Angeles Chargers place 5 players on PUP list to begin training camp
Chargers' Joe Alt has AFC executives hyped for future climb up top tackle rankings
Chargers' Greg Roman blamed for Justin Herbert's fall out of top 5 QB rankings
Chargers could add future Hall of Famer in splashy Super Bowl move
Chargers, 49ers could swing perfect WR trade to help Justin Herbert