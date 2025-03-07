Jim Harbaugh has nothing but praise for talented quarterback Justin Herbert
It was a different kind of year for Los Angeles Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert. His overall numbers took a dip in 2024, which was not a bad thing. After missing the final four games the previous season, he was healthy for all 17 contests. The dynamic statistics from his previous four years took a back seat to head coach Jim Harbaugh’s power football philosophy.
Still, Herbert was efficient, to say the least. He hit on 65.9 percent of his throws, good for 3,870 yards and 23 touchdowns, with only three interceptions. In fact, he turned over the ball just five times in 17 regular-season outings.
The Bolts finished 11-6, secured a wild card berth, and headed to Houston to face the Texans. It proved to be a disastrous afternoon for Herbert. He was picked off a career-high four times, one of those returned for a score in a 32-12 loss. Regardless, Harbaugh has stood by his young signal-caller.
At the NFL Scouting Combine last week, the Chargers’ sideline leader alluded to what he could do better to help his young quarterback. “I’m looking to do anything and everything for me personally to bring it to his level,” explained Harbaugh (via DJ Siddiqi of Sports Lens), “and I know the rest of the guys they feel the same way…”
“There’s a ton of factors there, it’s talent — nobody has more,” added Harbaugh. “It’s effort, nobody gives more effort than Justin and that’s really how a player is known. By your talent and effort, you will be known. The other part, I think that is really special is that he’s a perfectionist, and he wants to be great.”
Harbaugh continued to compliment his field general. “It’s not for the self-promotion of Justin Herbert. It’s for his team and as far as the organization. his brothers in the locker room. That is true, that is real. I think that’s what makes him great. That’s what makes the rest of us gravitate to him so much because we know he’s all about us.
“We know he’s all about the team. There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t sit at my desk or just the thought in my head that he’s on our team.”
It certainly explains why Harbaugh pushed back after the playoff loss to the Texans in which some people were tough on Herbert. It will be fascinating to see if the Chargers take another step forward in 2025.
