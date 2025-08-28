Charger Report

Jim Harbaugh rescues, resurrects Chargers' QB Trey Lance

While most NFL experts believed Trey Lance's career was over, the Los Angeles Chargers just named him as Justin Herbert's backup.

Richie Whitt

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Trey Lance (5) drops back to pass during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Trey Lance (5) drops back to pass during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
A year ago after the NFL's roster cutdown, Trey Lance was a dead man walking. Now, thanks for Jim Harbaugh's belief, he's a Justin Herbert sack away from having the Los Angeles Chargers in his hands.

Discarded and traded by the San Francisco 49ers, Lance started the final preseason game for the Dallas Cowboys in 2024 and threw five interceptions. There were many analysts who figured he would be cut. Dallas kept him, but as QB3 buried behind Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush.

It's what he did with his legs, but more so what he didn't do: turn the ball over.

He completed 56 percent of his passes, threw two touchdowns and consistently made plays with his scrambling athleticism. He's such a different animal than the pocket-passing Herbert, here's betting Harbaugh has a special package of plays using him in some wonky offensive alignment.

It's already one of the best success stories of the NFL season. Trey Lance, QB2 on a team with serious playoff intentions.

Chargers Nation will be anxious if Herbert goes down and Lance trots into the huddle. But, evidenced by this week's roster moves, Harbaugh believes in Lance more than anyone else in pro football.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Trey Lance (5) and San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch (right) talk before the ga
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Trey Lance (5) and San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch (right) talk before the game at Levi's Stadium. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Richie Whitt
