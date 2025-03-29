Los Angeles Chargers legend hints at possible return in free agency
Maybe the Los Angeles Chargers will make it happen.
The idea of Keenan Allen returning to the Chargers after one year away was a suggestion floated by fans well before last season ended.
The franchise legend going back to Los Angeles only received more momentum after the Chargers brought back Mike Williams and otherwise ignored the serious need in free agency.
Late this week, Williams added more buzz to this idea with a social media post essentially asking for Allen back with the Chargers.
Now? Allen has re-shared that story.
Whether it’s just pro players having fun on social media or something more is hard to say. After a so-so year in Chicago, Allen made it clear he wouldn’t mind a return to the Chargers.
The Chargers, meanwhile, added Williams back but have otherwise left Ladd McConkey as the lone major contributor for Justin Herbert’s offense before the NFL draft.
One major item of note here, though, is the compensatory draft picks formula. If the Chargers hold off on signing Allen, it ups the chances they get an extra pick in 2026 because it won’t count against them.
In other words, fans speculating that there’s already technically an agreement in place and that players are hinting at such aren’t all that unrealistic.
