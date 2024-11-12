Best of Jim Harbaugh's Chargers press conferences in 2024
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh might just be the best interview in the entire NFL.
Since arriving with the Chargers, Harbaugh has been must-see material every single time he gets in front of cameras. Whether he’s gushing about star quarterback Justin Herbert, going off on wacky tales, making odd comparisons or just oozing a love for football, almost every appearance offers something memorable.
As such, here’s a recap of the very best moments from Jim Harbaugh press conferences since the season started, updated as they happen.
Week 10
Oh...and Harbaugh also compared getting back to football in training camp like coming out of a...warm womb (you read that right. and no, it's not a press conference, but enjoy, anyway):
Harbaugh channeled his inner Bill Belichick on this classic:
He also announced his intention to never coach another quarterback:
Week 9
This is where the Harbaughism of "pulling in a win" began, with players now doing it as celebrations on the field:
Harbaugh made an outrageous olive jar comment:
Week 8
Just Harbaugh drawing inspiration from other names for a game:
Week 7
After the medical scare in Denver, Harbaugh hit the podium and joked that he's up '2-0 with arrhythmias' now.
Among other just a football guy Harbaughisms:
Week 6
After a bye week, let's just say Harbaugh had some interesting things to say about an underrated player on the roster:
Week 4
Harbaugh channeling his good friend...Ric Flair:
Week 3
Harbaugh got Biblical. Enough said:
Week 2
Does a fake commercial count? (The answer is yes)
More Herbert love? More Herbert love:
Week 1
Right out of the gates, Harbaugh had a...strange comparison for Herbert:
Bonus: Harbaugh revealed the word he hates most in football, via Chargers.com's Eric Smith: "'Satisfied'? That's a word I've never used in connection to football. That word is a cringeworthy word. It would be in the bottom five as it relates to football."
