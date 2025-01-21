Los Angeles Chargers' key free agent wants to return
The Los Angeles Chargers, along with the majority of the rest of the NFL, have all eyes on the offseason.
The 2025 NFL Draft is just a few months away; however, it will be in free agency when teams start their build for next season.
MORE: Ezekiel Elliott’s Chargers contract expires: Should Los Angeles re-sign RB?
The Chargers will have a few decisions to make when it comes to free agency. The biggest decision is whether the team should bring back Khalil Mack.
However, there are other defensive positions where the Chargers are losing multiple players to free agency. The most significant being at cornerback.
Cornerbacks Asante Samuel Jr. and Kristian Fulton are both free agents this offseason. Samuel's return to the franchise currently appears muddy; however, Fulton would love to return.
Fulton's 2024 season saw the fifth-year cornerback grab one interception and 42 tackles. However, in the long postseason game for the Chargers, Fulton allowed three receptions.
The cornerback position is deep with talent in the 2025 free-agent pool. The franchise could try to reel in a bigger name like Carlton Davis.
However, bringing Fulton back as a depth piece would be huge for a defensive unit that is hoping to keep the same coordinator, Jesse Minter, for back-to-back seasons.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
2025 Chargers mock draft: Jim Harbaugh goes with big names in 3-round effort
Justin Herbert's contract comes up in NFL playoff discussion after early exit
Los Angeles Chargers inch closer to losing key front office member
Why Joe Hortiz, Jim Harbaugh feel Chargers are ahead of schedule
Jim Harbaugh’s highest form of praise for Justin Herbert? Comparing QB to corn
Former Los Angeles Chargers take one step closer to Super Bowl appearance