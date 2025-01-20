Los Angeles Chargers linked to major trade for 49ers star
It became abundantly clear during the Los Angeles Chargers' playoff loss to the Houston Texans that they need more weapons.
Right now, Justin Herbert has Ladd McConkey and not a whole lot elsec at his disposal, so it would be nice if the Chargers went out and acquired some pieces this offseason.
Los Angeles has the cap room to add at least one pass-catcher in free agency, and it may also be able to swign a trade for a big-name playmaker.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox ran down some possibilities for the Chargers, and he views San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel as a potential trade addition.
"Bringing back wide receiver Keenan Allen, who was traded to the Chicago Bears last offseason, could also make sense. So could trading for a receiver, if a player like Christian Kirk or Deebo Samuel becomes available at the onset of free agency," Knox wrote.
Here's the deal with Samuel: there is also a possibility that he gets cut, so whether or not Los Angeles would part with a draft pick to land him remains to be seen.
But if the 49ers decide not to release Samuel, he could absolutely represent a possible trade piece, and in that case, the Chargers may be wise to pursue him.
The 29-year-old is not a No. 1 receiver, but he is a unique weapon who possesses the ability to both catch passes and make plays out of the backfield.
In 2024, Samuel logged 51 catches for 670 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 136 yards and a score in what was a down year for the veteran.
Samuel has one Pro Bowl appearance under his belt and definitely has a whole lot of experience to bring to the table for the Bolts.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
2025 Chargers mock draft: Jim Harbaugh goes with big names in 3-round effort
Justin Herbert's contract comes up in NFL playoff discussion after early exit
Los Angeles Chargers inch closer to losing key front office member
Why Joe Hortiz, Jim Harbaugh feel Chargers are ahead of schedule
Jim Harbaugh’s highest form of praise for Justin Herbert? Comparing QB to corn
Former Los Angeles Chargers take one step closer to Super Bowl appearance